Flooded roads could still be a problem into Thursday

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) - All the rain that swept through the Valley Tuesday night left much of the area saturated and, in some spots, flooded.

One of the first problems was when high water forced the closing of the Route 711 ramp onto I-680 north in Youngstown. Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation literally had to pump the water away.

Elsewhere, flooding kept a stretch of Route 165 in Green Township closed to traffic.

Ironically, this is the state's designated detour for motorists getting around construction on nearby Route 14.

The flooding caught a number of drivers by surprise, including some driving 18-wheelers who found themselves forced to turn back around after getting halfway down the hill.

Connie Foor says every time it rains, they get flooded. She lives along Route 165, just north of Salem. It’s one of the lowest points in Mahoning County and frequently floods over the roadway. Wednesday morning, she had front row seat to the shuffling trucks and cars.

“For the tractor-trailers, it’s really throwing them off. This is a place for truckers to go that an alternate-14,” Foor said. “Every time it rains, we get flooded. There was a van this morning and the next thing you knew, we seen a wrecker come down and they must have hauled the van out.”

Drivers on Route 558 in Leetonia also encountered high water and were forced to take another route, and Lisbon-Canfield Road is still under water.

Police in Leetonia are warning people not to drive through the flooded road. They said they'll ticket anyone they have to come rescue.

ODOT said it could be Thursday morning before water in many areas recedes enough to reopen the roads.

