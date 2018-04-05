Family shares frustration with trial in Campbell murder case

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - For the first time since Arturo Novoa's initial appearance on murder charges, the father and sister of his alleged victim sat in a courtroom Thursday as lawyers discuss the case.

Novoa is accused of killing Shannon Graves last summer. Her dismembered body was found hidden in a freezer at a home in Campbell.

Following the case has been difficult for Shannon’s family, including her sister Debbie DePaul.

“It just seems like things slow down, although they really haven’t. It feels like it and all of a sudden this big wave comes at you, and it really does re-open everything all over again,” DePaul said.

What makes things even worse for DePaul and her father Ronnie has been what they say is a lack of information coming from prosecutors. They say they haven’t been informed about anything.

In particular, the DePaul’s say they were never told Novoa's girlfriend Katrina Leyton pleaded guilty to charges back in February and was then released on a signature bond late last month.

“Nobody knew that she was out of jail. We, of all people, should be notified about that. That’s my daughter,” Ronnie DePaul said.

Debbie DePaul said she found out about Leyton’s plea from a friend’s Facebook page and text messages.

After Monday’s hearing, the DePauls spoke with prosecutors about the case. They said they did reach out to the family to keep them informed.

“We do have a trial date set for August 5, and we are ready to proceed,” said Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa.

For now, Debbie DePaul says she is looking forward to getting justice for her younger sister.

“I feel once things are said out loud, it is going to make him more nervous. He is going to realize this is for real,” DePaul said.

Novoa faces life in prison if he's convicted.