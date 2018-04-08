Family comes together to honor mother, raise money for Leukemia Society
A local family is honoring a member who passed away
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A local family is honoring a member who passed away.
The DeJacimo family held an annual walk Saturday to honor their mother Michelle at the Trumbull Country Club.
"My mother passed from this horrific disease and there are so many people that loved her and was touched by her. So to honor her in such a way and to remember all the good times we had and the people who supported us through the years -- it has been wonderful," said Moriah DeJacimo.
All of the money raised will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which uses the money to help families with treatment and to research to find a cure.
About 100 people showed up.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Warren Police: vacant house fire spreads to nearby home
- Branch Street Coffee Roasters celebrates new location, magazine mention
- Girard Police Officer Justin Leo honored at Youngstown Phantoms hockey game
- Youngstown Phantoms mourn loss of Canadian junior hockey team members