East High School hosts School and Family Partnership Brunch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Roughly 150 parents of Youngstown City School district students will be gathering for brunch Thursday morning at East High School.

The brunch will be at 11 a.m. and will aim toward strengthening the school-family relationship.

The Re-imaging Parent-School Relationship Brunch features keynote speakers Judge Carla J. Baldwin of Youngstown Municipal Court and Pastor Lock P. Beachum Jr. of Victory Christian Center in Liberty.

The keynote presentations are expected to begin about noon.

There will also be an open panel discussion at 12:30 and questions will be answered by school district and community officials.

Late last year, the Youngstown City School District received a $249,500 federal School Improvement

Grant through the Ohio Department of Education to improve family and community engagement at East High School.

Studies show better student outcomes when a partnership exists between families and schools.

