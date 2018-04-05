Democrat gubernatorial candidates mesh over opiates, clash in other areas

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Ohio Statehouse (Credit: WCMH)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - Primary elections are about a month away and early voting will begin soon.

As we approach what will inevitably be the final stretch for several of the candidates, here is a look at some areas they are weighing in on in an attempt to separate themselves from the pack.

Opiates

Of all the topics we discussed with the candidates this was the only one they all pretty much agreed on.

While they all have different ways they want to deal with the problem, overall there are similarities.

Hear OH gubernatorial candidates @Dennis_Kucinich, @ONeillForGov, @RichCordray, and @JoeSchiavoni lay out their positions on how to solve the opiate epidemic in the state. pic.twitter.com/O1bHSob5OZ — Jason Aubry (@JasonAubryNBC4) April 5, 2018

Gun Control

Richard Cordray has become a whipping boy over decisions he made in 2010 to strike down an assault rifle ban in Cleveland, Dennis Kucinich’s stomping grounds; and Kucinich has been relentless on making sure everyone knows about it.

O’Neill and Schiavoni also weighed in on the situation saying Cordray needs to own his decision and in O’Neill’s words Cordray needs to take a position on guns to get rid of his A-Rating from the NRA.

Cordray says these are all just typical political attacks that he expects in any race, and then outlined how he would address gun control if he were governor today.

Several of his ideas mesh with Schiavoni’s while O’Neill says he would make people who want to own an assault weapon register it annually with the local chief of police.

Kucinich says if you can’t ban assault weapons don’t bother with the rest of it.

Democratic candidates @Dennis_Kucinich, @JoeSchiavoni, and @ONeillForGov take @RichCordray to task on decisions he's made as OH AG, and he gives his response. For a more detailed list of Cordray's plan see my previous post. pic.twitter.com/XCVU5i2dqG — Jason Aubry (@JasonAubryNBC4) April 5, 2018

Abortion

O’Neill recently sought fundraising from pro-life Democrats and drew the ire of more than a few in the Pro-Choice camp.

Schiavoni says he doesn't think being pro-choice is a good road to go down as a Democrat, while Cordray says he respects O’Neill’s view but doesn't agree with him.

When asked about it, O’Neill says that he may personally be pro-life, but professionally he is pro-choice. He says he can separate his personal views from what needs to be done to follow the law, and he would not sign any legislation that would set Ohio up for endless court battles.

Russian Interference and President Assad

Reporters have been asking Dennis Kucinich if he believes the Russians meddled in the 2016 elections since he said he didn’t believe they were involved on Fox News as a contributor.

When I asked him point blank he said, “I don’t know.”

But for Cordray things couldn’t be clearer. He says we have to call out the facts of what happened and recognize what happened and how dangerous it is to democracy in America.

Meanwhile, Schiavoni expressed concerns over Kucinich’s meetings with Syria’s President Bashar Assad.

In this clip, OH gubernatorial candidates @JoeSchiavoni and @RichCordray talk about @Dennis_Kucinich's previous comments on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and his meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Kucinich defends his positions. pic.twitter.com/Z0B3DkEDGt — Jason Aubry (@JasonAubryNBC4) April 5, 2018

Ultimately, it will be Democrat primary voters who will decide which man will represent them in the General Election where they will have to appeal to voters unaligned with a particular party if they plan to beat the Republicans in the fall.