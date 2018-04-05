Company sticking with Lordstown site for HomeGoods project

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - TJX remains committed, for now, to its plans to build a HomeGoods facility along Bailey Road at the Ohio Turnpike.

At the request of some Lordstown residents who have opposed the project, TJX spokesperson Erika Tower said the company has been reassessing several industrially-zoned real estate sites. She said many of those sites had been previously considered as possible locations.

Tower said after examining those sites, company leaders decided that the location on Ellsworth Bailey Road is the best fit.

Some residents have spoken out against the project, saying they don't want the truck noise or traffic in their neighborhood.

TJX has to get approval to get the land rezoned from residential to industrial for the project.

Tower said in response to residents' concerns, TJX has taken steps to rectify some of those issues.

“In response to meetings with those who reside close to this site, we have added enhancements to our site design which provide substantial green space and forested area, maintain designated areas that would remain zoned for residential building only, and alter certain road infrastructure to mitigate traffic concerns," she said.

Not all residents oppose the project, however.

Some say they welcome the nearly 1,000 jobs that could come to the area.



“We appreciate those who have come forward in support of this project and believe that the majority of residents remain interested in this project and the many economic benefits that a HomeGoods distribution center would bring to the community," Tower said. "We remain committed to pursuing steps to acquire this site with local, state and federal agencies and look forward to potentially bringing this project to Lordstown.”