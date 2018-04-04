Commissioners support changing bridge name to honor fallen Girard officer

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) - Girard's portion of a viaduct on West Liberty Street is one step closer to honoring fallen Officer Justin Leo.



Trumbull County Commissioners strongly support changing the bridge's name in Leo's memory and will have an official vote at their meeting next week.

The bridge spans over the B&O Railroad and is expected to be called the "Officer Justin Leo Memorial Bridge."

Leo was shot and killed in the line of duty responding to what was reported as a domestic incident.