Chevrolet introduces redesigned Cruze

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Chevrolet

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) - Chevrolet unveiled the new 2019 Cruze on Friday.

According to Chevrolet, the vehicles have a new, "upscale look."

The grilles have been redesigned and its taillamps now feature LED accent lighting.

“Cruze’s refreshed styling gives Cruze a more upscale look while maintaining its Chevrolet design DNA,” said John Cafaro, executive director, Global Chevrolet Design.

Chevrolet is also offering the Cruze Hatch LS with a color touchscreen radio, remote start, new wheel designs, black window moldings and a new interior color.

In 2017 — its first full year of production — Cruze Hatch accounted for 20 percent of total Cruze retail sales, according to Chevrolet.

The 2019 Cruze goes on sale later this year, offered in sedan and hatchback models, with 1.4L turbo and available 1.6L turbo-diesel engines.

"Cruze has been so successful at attracting new buyers to Chevy because its lineup offers something for every customer, from body style to fuel choice to trim and design," said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet 's marketing director for cars and crossovers.

General Motors Lordstown Complex has built over 1.3 million Cruzes since its launch.