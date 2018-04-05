Canfield man arrested on federal weapons charge

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - The father of the man accused of driving in a deadly crash in Canfield now faces charges.

Officers arrested 55-year-old Michael Malvasi, Sr. Thursday morning.

Heavily armored agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrested Malvasi at his home in Canfield.

Malvasi was secretly indicted last week and entered not guilty pleas Thursday in court. He is free on bond.

Police raided Malvasi's home in Canfield in August, looking for evidence of drug trafficking.

Federal prosecutors say he had an unregistered machine gun and a previous federal conviction.

“Mr. Malvasi was previously convicted of a felony in federal court related to tax fraud. As a felon, he is not allowed to own any firearm and then, as laid out in the indictment, he also had a 9 millimeter machine gun,” said U.S. Attorney Mike Tobin.

Malvasi’s son, Michael Malvasi, Jr., was indicted on state drug charges in connection to the raid.

State troopers say the younger Malvasi drove the car that crashed in November on Shields Road, killing Ryan Lanzo of Boardman.

Troopers say the older Malvasi drove Lanzo to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Austintown after the crash, and no one ever called for an ambulance.