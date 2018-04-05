Campbell man required to register as sex offender

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) - A Campbell man won't have to spend any more time in prison for a sex case, but he will have to register his address with the local sheriff for the next 25 years.

Sir Reese Boyd was in common pleas court Thursday morning for sentencing.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty earlier this year to having unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Judge Lou D'Apolito agreed with lawyers on both sides of the case and placed Boyd on five years' probation, with orders to have no contact with the 14-year-old victim.

Boyd was also deemed a Tier 2 sexual predator.