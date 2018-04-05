Campbell Fire Department's phone lines go down

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) - The phone lines to the Campbell Fire Department are down, according to the chief. 

Those who need the fire department can call 911 for an emergency or the police department at 330-755-1411 for other matters.

