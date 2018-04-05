Campbell Fire Department's phone lines go down
The phone lines to the Campbell Fire Department are down
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) - The phone lines to the Campbell Fire Department are down, according to the chief.
Those who need the fire department can call 911 for an emergency or the police department at 330-755-1411 for other matters.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
ODNR says disease plaguing Youngstown...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Officers involved in 'gun battle' in...