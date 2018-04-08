Branch Street Coffee Roasters celebrates new location, magazine mention

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A local coffee shop that was recently awarded one of the best in Ohio is headed to downtown Youngstown.

Branch Street Coffee Roasters was recognized by Food and Wine magazine a couple of weeks ago.



Saturday, they celebrated the award and some future plans by handing out free coffee -- they'll have a new location at the DoubleTree Hotel in Youngstown.

"We're going to be very close to them so we're going to have delicious neighbors. On the other side is going to be Yosteria, which is a tapas and wine bar. So between the three storefronts there I really think it's going to bring a lot to the downtown area," said co-owner Matthew Campbell.

Campbell said he and his staff owe all their success to the community.