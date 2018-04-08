Boardman church hosts breakfast for 4-year-old girl

The money raised will benefit the Boardman girl who has Neuroblastoma.

By: Nicolette Pizzuto

Posted: Apr 08, 2018 10:43 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 08, 2018 03:21 PM EDT

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - St. Charles Catholic Church on Westview Drive in Boardman held a benefit pancake breakfast Sunday.

Money raised will go toward a Boardman local, 4-year-old Nora Sabella. She has stage 4 Neuroblastoma.

The breakfast is from 8 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. 

Thousands showed up at Saint Charles Church support the Nora and the Sabella family.

She is undergoing chemotherapy, surgery, and bone marrow treatments for the next six months.

Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in nerve cells. 

There will be another fundraiser on April 22 at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center