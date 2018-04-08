Boardman church hosts breakfast for 4-year-old girl

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - St. Charles Catholic Church on Westview Drive in Boardman held a benefit pancake breakfast Sunday.

Money raised will go toward a Boardman local, 4-year-old Nora Sabella. She has stage 4 Neuroblastoma.

The breakfast is from 8 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Thousands showed up at Saint Charles Church support the Nora and the Sabella family.

She is undergoing chemotherapy, surgery, and bone marrow treatments for the next six months.

Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in nerve cells.

There will be another fundraiser on April 22 at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.