Boardman church hosts breakfast for 4-year-old girl
The money raised will benefit the Boardman girl who has Neuroblastoma.
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - St. Charles Catholic Church on Westview Drive in Boardman held a benefit pancake breakfast Sunday.
Money raised will go toward a Boardman local, 4-year-old Nora Sabella. She has stage 4 Neuroblastoma.
The breakfast is from 8 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Thousands showed up at Saint Charles Church support the Nora and the Sabella family.
She is undergoing chemotherapy, surgery, and bone marrow treatments for the next six months.
Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in nerve cells.
There will be another fundraiser on April 22 at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.