Austintown Fitch is marching in the National Cherry Blossom Festival

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Austintown Fitch High School Marching Band will march down Constitution Avenue on April 14.

The band was one of only 13 bands chosen across the nation to participate in the National Cherry Blossom Parade.

Director of bands Wesley O'Connor said he cannot think of a better parade place to march.

"I can think of no better venue than to see the Fitch Band march past the Washington Monument with red, white and blue uniforms playing Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Approximately 147 people, including students, staff and chaperones, will travel to D.C.

O'Connor says the band is proud to represent their community and country.

"We are thrilled and honored to take the Fitch band’s tradition of patriotism to our nation’s capital and we are so proud to be able to honor our heroes while we are in DC."

The festival takes place in March and April and commemorates the 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees from Tokyo to the nation’s capital. The parade draws an on-site audience of more than 150,000 people.

The band will be hosted by the Air Force Ceremonial Brass who will conduct a marching and drum clinic for the band members. Fitch will also perform a concert at the World War II Memorial Saturday evening. They have dubbed the trip as their "Honoring our Heroes" tour.

The band will also visit the Vietnam Memorial to lay a wreath to honor three Fitch graduates who gave their lives for our country. The band will present the wreath with the names of the graduates. On April 15 the band will conclude the trip by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.