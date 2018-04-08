At least 1 person confirmed dead in Trumbull Co. house fire

HARTFORD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Hartford Township and Brookfield Township's fire departments responded to a house fire around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Thick, white smoke was flowing out of the house when they arrived.

Dispatch confirmed there is at least one fatality, a 91-year-old woman.

"There's a fireman that is from Brookfield and Hartford that lives right next door. It was his grandmother's house, he got there first. There was quite a bit of smoke when we arrived here. I arrived here second. We did find the victim at the doorway," said Brookfield Fire Captain Mike Hagood.

The house is in the 8000 block of Drake Stateline Road NE in Hartford Township.

The woman was the only one home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.