American Red Cross comes to Niles for Preparedness Day

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - How prepared are you if an emergency situation should happen in your home?

On Saturday, the American Red Cross partnered with Dominican East Ohio for Northeast Ohio Preparedness Day, a day where volunteers passed out more than 200 first-aid kits at the Eastwood Mall.

The kits went to people who answered two short quizzes about what to do in the event of an emergency. The quizzes determined their safety and preparedness knowledge.

"In asking those questions, it's just getting them to start thinking about what they know about fire and carbon monoxide and how they can be better prepared for those," said Kristen Gallagher of the American Red Cross.

The free first-aid kits included things like bandages, wound dressing, tape and alcohol pads.

The American Red Cross recommends to always keep a first-aid kit in your home and in your car.

Also, make sure to regularly change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and always have a plan to get out of your house in case of a fire.

"It's a lot of things that we know but we don't think about regularly," Gallagher said.

More events like this will take place throughout the region from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

The full list of locations include: