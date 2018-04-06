3 charged after prostitution investigation in Austintown

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Susanne Dotson and Edwin Kneuss

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Three people were arrested during an investigation into prostitution in Austintown.

Thursday night, police said 38-year-old Susanne Dotson met an undercover officer at a location in the township.

The Canton woman identified herself as "Sierra," a name that was listed in an online advertisement, according to a police report.

Police said the undercover officer contacted Dotson through the phone number listed in the advertisement and had a conversation about sex services and prices.

Dotson denied being involved in illegal activity when she was arrested on Thursday, saying she was just there to meet a friend.

Police said she had nine condoms in her purse, as well as a container of methamphetamine.

Police said a vehicle had dropped Dotson off in the parking lot.

Officers questioned the three people in the vehicle -- 41-year-old Edwin Kneuss, 60-year-old Mary Anthony and a 56-year-old Canton man.

Police said Anthony had syringes burnt spoons and a tourniquet.

Anthony told police that she buys her drugs from Kneuss, according to a police report.

Police said Dotson told officers that Kneuss was the one who was texting officers.

Police said Kneuss was found with two used syringes, two bags of heroin, a bag of crack cocaine, two bags of methamphetamine, a crack pipe, razor and digital scale. Police said he also had 1.5 grams of meth, a gram of heroin and two grams of cocaine that he said was for personal use.

Kneuss told police that he uses some of the drugs but he also "shares" them with friends and his girlfriend -- Dotson -- in "exchange for money," according to the report.

Kneuss and Dotson were taken to the Mahoning County Jail on soliciting sex, promotion prostitution and drug charges.

Anthony was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments.