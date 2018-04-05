Warren crime activity: Pepsi shoplifter tries reselling to customers, police say

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

Friday, March 30

12:45 a.m. - Tod Avenue SW and Hoyt Street SW, Ashley Raznoff, 33, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug abuse instruments. Police pulled over a car that was registered stolen out of Youngstown, according to a report. Raznoff, who was driving, had a syringe in her purse, police said.

8:22 a.m. - 3900 block of E. Market St., Jeffrey Green, 30, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of a suspicious person walking around a car in the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot. They found Green in the car, and when officers told him that he had a warrant for his arrest, they said he became angry. According to a police report, he told officers, "This is why no one f*****g likes you guys, this is why you get shot." Police later learned his warrant was out of the pickup area, but Green was still arrested for his behavior toward officers.

6:06 p.m. - 500 block of Lane Dr. SW, Robert West, Jr., 33, arrested and charged with possession of drugs. Officers found West, who they knew had a suspended license, getting out of the driver's side of a car in the Highland Homes parking lot. They said he had 27 grams of suspected crack on him and prescription pills in the car.

10:57 p.m. - Draper Street SE and Niles Road SE, Ashley Atkins, 23, of Cleveland, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification; Keith Adams, 25, of Cleveland, arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police responded to a fight between a group of juvenile girls in the street. Adams admitted to driving one of the girls to that spot to fight another girl, according to a police report. Police said Atkins initially gave them a false name.

Saturday, March 31

12:50 a.m. - 200 block of Tod Ave. NW, Debra Schwartz, 37, of Wattsburg, Pa., charged with drug paraphernalia; Patrick O'Malley, 50, of Youngstown, charged with liquor consumption in a motor vehicle; Jonathan Brown, 37, of Niles, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug paraphernalia. Police said they saw O'Malley drinking in a parked, running car. Officers said they found crack pipes and other drug items in the car.

11:28 p.m. - 900 block of Glenwood St. NE, reported burglary of a home.

Sunday, April 1

5:22 a.m. - W. Market Street and Lovers Lane NW, Kevin Dupree, II, 22, arrested and charged with felonious assault and failure to comply. During a traffic stop, police said Dupree initially ignored orders to show his hands. Then, he would not get out of the car when officers asked him to, police said. As an officer tried to open the door, police said Dupree sped away, almost running the officer over. They chased him for a while but lost him. The car was later found in the 2800 block of Northwest Blvd. and police found Dupree at a house nearby.

11:08 p.m. - 1800 block of Victoria St. SW, while responding to a domestic dispute, police said the home a 5-year-old was living in was in deplorable condition. They said there was trash and feces everywhere, and no electricity or running water. Police contacted Child Services, which will be investigating.

Monday, April 2

11:23 a.m. - 1600 block of Arlington Ave. NW, a father reported that someone tried to lure his 7-year-old daughter with money, candy and food.

6:56 p.m. - 200 block of W. Market St., Corianne Steele, 33, arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday, April 3

9:45 p.m. - 2700 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, Lucas Timko, 31, arrested and charged with assault, petty theft and criminal trespass. Police said Timko stole two cases of Pepsi from Giant Eagle and tried to resell the drinks to customers at GetGo. At the jail, Timko tried to head-butt an officer, according to a police report.

Wednesday, April 4

8:28 a.m. - 700 block of Kenmore Ave. SE, reported break-in of a car parked in a driveway. Police said some credit cards were stolen.

9:54 a.m. - 800 block of Fairway Dr. NE, reported break-in of a locked car parked in a driveway. Police said a wallet was stolen.

11:36 a.m. - 1200 block of Robert Ave. NW, reported burglary at a Stonegate Place apartment.

12:40 p.m. - 1500 block of Valley Ave. SW, reported break-in of a car. Some change and registration were stolen, police said.