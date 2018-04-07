Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) - Friday, March 30

4:16 p.m. - 600 block of Lincoln Ave., Cary Barnes, 49, charged with receiving stolen property and obstructing official business. A woman reported that a cell phone delivered in the mail to an elderly woman was stolen. Police talked to Barnes, who said he brought the woman's mail to her but he denied knowing about a cell phone. Police tracked the phone to a woman's apartment on Dresden Avenue. She said Barnes sold her the cell phone for $50 earlier that day and after officers came looking for the phone, she said Barnes asked for it back. Police said Barnes was later found with the phone in his pocket.

8:15 p.m. - 100 block of State Route 11, Veronica Adams, 40, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.

9:50 p.m. - 100 block of State Route 39, Raymond Shaw, 18, charged with possession of marijuana, window tint and one-way street after a traffic stop. Shaw was also charged with obstructing official business for trying to hide the drugs near his buttocks, according to a police report.

Saturday, March 31

3:07 p.m. - 600 block of E. 4th St., reported theft of a wallet and other items during a home burglary.

9:45 p.m. - 500 block of Wilbert Ave., a woman told police that the passenger window of one of her vehicles was smashed while another vehicle was taken. She said she contacted her ex-boyfriend, who denied taking the vehicle, but later told her several locations where he said it would be. The woman said he continued contacting her with different locations throughout the day.

Tuesday, April 3

4:28 a.m. - 300 block of W. 5th St., a man reported that someone tried to set his house on fire. He said he put the fire out and saw a trail of gas from the door to the sidewalk. Police said there was a small smell of gasoline near the house, as well as burn marks near the front door. The man told police that he had no enemies and couldn't think of anyone who would set his house on fire. The fire department was called to the scene to help in the arson investigation.

Thursday, April 5

3:23 p.m. - 600 block of E. 4th St., report of an impaired driver in a pickup truck that hit a pole in the parking lot. Police said the driver, who was not named in a police report, was cited and told to appear in court.

4:26 p.m. - 300 block of Moore St., a man reported that his keys and Social Security card were stolen.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.