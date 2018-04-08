Canfield crime activity: Teen charged after fight at MCCTC

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - Thursday, March 15

400 block of Fairground Blvd., a complainant reported being harassed by another resident in an apartment building. Police said an investigation determined that there was just a misunderstanding between residents. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, March 20

7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., a 14-year-old Youngstown girl was arrested and charged with assault after a fight between students at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Friday, March 23

7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., Troy Stack, 18, of Boardman, charged with underage possession of alcohol. Police say Stack was charged after a report that a student had alcohol at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Monday, March 26

Columbiana County Jail, Earl Thorne, of Calcutta, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Canfield Mayor's Court.

Wednesday, March 28

E. Main Street at Talsman Dr., a 16-year-old driver was cited for assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash in the area.

