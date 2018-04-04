Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Thursday, March 29

3:07 p.m. - 500 block of Mathews Rd., Raymond Olson, 28, charged with drug abuse after police said he was found with suspected heroin.

Friday, March 30

3:44 p.m. - 500 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., Danielle Russell, 26, and Garanasia Drayton, 18, were arrested and charged with robbery. Police said Russell struggled with a loss prevention officer after trying to steal children's clothing from Burlington Coat Factory while Drayton hit the employee with a stun gun.

Saturday, March 31

1:32 a.m. - Sheilds Road near Sheban Drive, Amy Workman, 49, arrested and charged with OVI, no driver's license and failure to drive in marked lanes. Police said Workman admitted to drinking when she was pulled over and said she did not have a valid driver's license, only a South Carolina moped license. Police said she had a blood-alcohol content of .126, over the legal limit of .08.

3:08 a.m. - Pennsylvania Avenue near US-224, Charles Cialella, 26, of Poland, arrested and charged with OVI and a marked lanes violation. Police said Cialella denied that he had been drinking, but three empty beer cans were found in the vehicle. According to a police report, he refused to submit a breath test and was upset at being arrested, remarking, "And you wonder why you cops always get shot!" Police said Cialella was also mad that his car was towed with three burritos and his cigarettes inside.

9:44 a.m. - location redacted from police report, Matthew Miller, 42, arrested and charged with rape kidnapping and domestic violence. A woman told police that Miller taped her to a chair in her basement for two hours and then attacked and raped her. She told police that she had a protection order against Miller from a previous incident but said she let him into her home.

6:15 p.m. - 5000 block of Forest Park Pl., Alexis Jones, 28, of Youngstown, charged with drug abuse. Police said during a traffic stop, Jones was found with pills for which she didn't have a prescription and a container of urine that she said she was going to use to pass a drug test.

Monday, April 2

7:13 p.m. - Market Street and Newport Drive, Mary Baun, 63, charged with drug abuse. James Williams, 44, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for criminal trespass and failure to comply charges. Police said during a traffic stop, Baun was found with Tramadol pills for which she did not have a prescription.

Tuesday, April 3

2:06 p.m. - 6000 block of Market St., Andre "Dre" Barnett, 26, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with trafficking in crack cocaine and possession of heroin. Barnett was arrested after officers conducted an operation to buy drugs from him, according to a police report. Police said he was in possession of the money given to him during the buy as well as almost $500 in cash, 13 individually-wrapped bags of crack cocaine and one bag of heroin.

4:14 p.m. - 7400 block of Market St., a 17-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were charged with robbery after police were called to Macy's for two shoplifters who were fighting with security, according to a police report. Police said the employee was put into a choke hold by one of the suspects while struggling with the other boy. Employees said they tried to steal clothing from the store.

10:29 p.m. - 7300 block of Market St., Karl Kridler, 41, of Salem, charged with disorderly conduct intoxicated. Police said Kridler was intoxicated and going through garbage cans near BJ's Restaurant. Kridler told police that he was going through the trash cans to find a lighter or matches to light his Black and Mild cigar. Police said Kridler had been cited previously for walking through Walgreens drunk without shoes. He said he came back out when he realized that the lighter he bought from Walgreens didn't work.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.