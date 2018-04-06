Austintown crime activity: 3 accused of trying to steal tools from Home Depot

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Wednesday, March 28

10:20 p.m. - 4300 block of State Route 44, Timothy Goforth, arrested on a warrant for a theft charge.

Saturday, March 31

2:30 a.m. - 1100 block of Tibbetts Wick Rd., Anita Hahn, 19, arrested on a warrant for a child endangering charge. Police said the charge stems from an investigation into her 2-month-old child's injuries. Police said the baby boy was taken to the hospital with skull fractures. A police report did not say how investigators connected Hahn to the crime.

4:57 p.m. - 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Melissa Cunningham, 35, of North Jackson, charged with petty theft. A loss prevention officer at Walmart said Cunningham didn't scan about $100 worth of items at the self-checkout register.

Monday, April 2

3:14 p.m. - 100 block of High St. NW in Warren, Imani Simmons, 19, of Akron, taken into custody on a warrant out of Mahoning County. Austintown police picked her up and took her to the county jail.

Tuesday, April 3

6:31 p.m. - 6100 block of Mahoning Ave., Roland Chambers, 38, Leland Moats, 48, and Gladys Postlethwait, 45, all of Warren, charged with theft at Home Depot. An employee said he saw Chambers take a tool out of its packaging and hide it in an attempt to steal it. He said he was familiar with Chambers and was worried that he would be aggressive if confronted. Employees said Moats and Postlethwait also tried to steal tools and run from the store when confronted.

9:47 p.m. - 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Ashley Cooper, 24, of Boardman, arrested on a warrant out of Campbell.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.