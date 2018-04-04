William "Mac" J. McSkimming Obituary

Poland, Ohio - April 2, 2018

By: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 01:13 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 05:36 PM EDT

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A funeral service will be held Friday, April 6 at 2:00 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Donald P. Barnes at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel for Mr. William “Mac” J. McSkimming, 88, who died Monday afternoon, April 2, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

Mac was born October 26, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of John and Janet (Waddell) McSkimming.

He was a graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University and was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.

Mac was a design engineer for U.S. Steel, Morgan Engineering and McKay Machines, a sales engineer for Dresser Industries and retired from the Xtek Co. After retirement, he had worked for H&R Block for 15 years.

Mac was past president of the Mill Creek Girls Softball League, Bears Club, Pine Lakes Country Club and served on the Board of Directors of the Sebring Country Club.

He loved all sports especially baseball, football and golf and he was very proud to have scored a hole-in-one four times!

Mac leaves his wife, the former Agnes Hillman, whom he married October 10, 1953; three daughters, Terry (Carl) Nord of Cleveland, Tracy (Jon Trapp) Liptak of Centerville and Nancy (Andy) McSkimming- Moore of Grand Rapids, Michigan; five grandchildren, Kevin (Sarah) Nord, Ryan (Rachel) Nord, William and Lindsey Rebholz and Natasha (Chris) Wilson and three great-grandchildren, Kayla, Caroline and Gavin William Nord.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, Michael and his brother, John McSkimming.

Friends may call on Friday, April 6 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

The family extends a special thanks to Shepherd of the Valley in Poland and Hospice of the Valley for their caring service.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.

