William I. Novosel Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 9, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Reverend Michael Swierz officiating for William I. Novosel, 84, who died Thursday morning, April 5, 2018.

He was born September 10, 1933, at his home in Hubbard, a son of Ignatz and Elizabeth Fabek Novosel and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Novosel, a 1951 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, stationed at Camp Sukiran Okinawa and was an electrician for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 573 in Warren, retiring in 1995.

Bill loved being outdoors, tending to his land and gardening. He would always choose the road less traveled and understood the simplicity of life and instilled those values in his children. He never said no to any family or friends that were in need. Bill enjoyed his daily coffee breakfasts with numerous cousins and friends, trying to solve the world’s problems, was an avid crossword puzzle solver and most of all, loved his family.

He leaves his wife, the former Mary Ruzich, whom he married May 2, 1959, at St. Lawrence Church in Hillsville, Pennsylvania; a son, Robert William Novosel of Hubbard; two daughters, Linda E. (Jim) Novosel of Brevard, North Carolina and Lorraine M. Novosel of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Michael (Tina) Novosel of Malvern, Pennsylvania, Richard (Rita) Novosel of Bradenton, Florida and a sister, Carol (James) DeVengencie of Palmetto, Flordia. Bill also leaves numerous cousins, with whom he had a special love and special friends, Mr. Dan Miller, Mr. Andy Byler and the Amish community of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, April 8, 2018, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Closing prayers will be held on Monday, April 9, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.