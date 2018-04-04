Tina L. Leckfor Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Tina L. Leckfor, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, April 1, 2018 at her residence. She was 50.

Tina was born in Warren, Pennsylvania on June 6, 1967, the daughter of the late Harry M. and Gayle A. (Ladner) King.

After graduating from Hickory High School, she received a Bachelor of Science and nursing degree from Thiel College where she was a dedicated member of the Thiel College Choir, singing and traveling with them in Europe. Also, she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

Tina was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Hubbard, Ohio. Being strong in her faith, she was involved as a team member in the Christ Renews His Parish Program.

She had most recently worked as a registered nurse at Forum Health, Northside Medical Center in Youngstown and had worked at various nursing homes throughout the Shenango Valley.

Tina loved her family and her cats very much but most of all loved to laugh.

On October 4, 2003, she married Ronald J. Leckfor. He survives her at home. Also surviving are her sister, Cindi McCray and her husband, Rudy of Crossville, Tennessee and a brother, Douglas King and his wife, Janine, of East Amherst, New York.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Conrad and Craig King.

Donations in her memory may go to the family in care of the funeral home.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425 on Saturday, April 7.

A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the church, with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating.

Internment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in Russell, Pennsylvania.

Funeral arrangements by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.