Tina L. Leckfor Obituary

Hubbard, Ohio - April 1, 2018

By: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 05:30 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 05:44 PM EDT

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Tina L. Leckfor, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, April 1, 2018 at her residence. She was 50.

Tina was born in Warren, Pennsylvania on June 6, 1967, the daughter of the late Harry M. and Gayle A. (Ladner) King.

After graduating from Hickory High School, she received a Bachelor of Science and nursing degree from Thiel College where she was a dedicated member of the Thiel College Choir, singing and traveling  with them in Europe. Also, she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

Tina was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Hubbard, Ohio. Being strong in her faith, she was involved as a team member in the Christ Renews His Parish Program. 

She had most recently worked as a registered nurse at Forum Health, Northside Medical Center in Youngstown and had worked at various nursing homes throughout the Shenango Valley. 

Tina loved her family and her cats very much but most of all loved to laugh.

On October 4, 2003, she married Ronald J. Leckfor. He survives her at home. Also surviving are her sister, Cindi McCray and her husband, Rudy of Crossville, Tennessee and a brother, Douglas King and his wife, Janine, of East Amherst, New York.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Conrad and Craig King. 

Donations in her memory may go to the family in care of the funeral home.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425 on Saturday, April 7.

A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the church, with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating.

Internment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in Russell, Pennsylvania. 

Funeral arrangements by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. 

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


MyValleyTributes

  • Elizabeth "Liz" M. White Obituary

    Windham, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Elizabeth
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Danny Sapp Obituary

    Mecca Township, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Danny Sapp Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Adam Quentin North Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Adam Quentin North Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Joseph L. "Nuno" DelFratte, Jr. Obituary

    Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    Joseph L.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Tina L. Leckfor Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Tina L. Leckfor Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Cheryl Ann Saunders-Watkins

    Youngstown, Ohio - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Cheryl Ann Saunders-Watkins
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alton Irvin Yutzy Obituary

    ORWELL, Ohio - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    Alton Irvin Yutzy Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alvera Tedescko Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Alvera Tedescko Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alexander "Alex" Jancso, Jr. Obituary

    Brookfield, Ohio - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Alexander
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Bessie J. (Zackaria) Thomas

    Boardman, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Bessie J. (Zackaria) Thomas
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Clinton E. Foster Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Clinton E. Foster Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Rose Arbogast

    Columbiana, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Rose Arbogast
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Mable E. Kimble Byers Obituary

    West Middlesex, Pennsylvania - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Mable E. Kimble Byers Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Joyce E. (Whitcher) Saltsman Obituary

    Damascus, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Joyce E. (Whitcher) Saltsman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Raymond Shaw, Sr. Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Raymond Shaw, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • John C. Manes Obituary

    Mecca, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    John C. Manes Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Richard Alan Gless Obituary

    Fowler, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Richard Alan Gless Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • William "Mac" J. McSkimming Obituary

    Poland, Ohio - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    William
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories