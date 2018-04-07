Steven S. Novak Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Steven S. Novak, 56, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018, at his home from kidney failure.

He was born August 14, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late David and Margaret Novak.

He was a 1979 graduate of Chalker High School.

For the last nine years, he was employed with Trumbull Sanitary Engineers as a meter reader.

He enjoyed racing motorcycles and was an avid sports fan, especially of The Ohio State University, Cleveland Browns and Nascar.

He is survived by his wife, Susan DeLeo Novak, whom he married July 30, 1983; adopted son, Dan Gedeon of Southington; a brother, Jeff Novak of Southington; a mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bill and Dotty DeLeo; two brothers-in-law, Tim and Greg (Tammy) DeLeo; a sister-in-law, Molly (Harry) King; an aunt and uncle Dotty and Bill DeLeo; nieces and nephews, Celia, Roma, Joey and Gianna and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service, Saturday, April 14, 2018, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road Northeast, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church with Reverend Thomas Eisweirth officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road Northeast, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Novak family.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 9 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.