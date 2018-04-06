Sandra Sue (Pappalardo) Dobos Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 9 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Sandra Sue Dobos, 86, who died Thursday afternoon, April 5, 2018 at her home.

She was born May 19, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Peter and Mary Rozzi Pappalardo and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Dobos was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was a quality control manager at Packard Electric for 35 years.

She loved cooking for her family, cleaning, decorating her home and going to the Mountaineer to gamble.

Sue was also an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan.

Her husband, John D. Dobos, whom she married in August 1974, died September 25, 2011.

She leaves two daughters, Linda S. (Jerry) Homzy of Hubbard and Dina J. Naples of Medina; two brothers, Angelo Pappalardo of Youngstown and Joseph Pappalardo of Warren; two sisters, Mary Jane Pappalardo of Youngstown and Patricia Thurston of Warren; three grandchildren, Paul Homzy, Jerry Homzy and Brandy (Justin) Miller and two great-grandchildren, Macy and Mia.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; a brother, Fred Pappalardo and a sister, Delores Gasper.

Family and friends may call on Monday, April 9 one hour prior to the funeral services from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Sue’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kelley-robb.com to send condolences to the Dobos family.

