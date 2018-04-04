Rose Arbogast

Columbiana, Ohio - April 3, 2018

By: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 03:32 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 05:43 PM EDT

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -  Rose Arbogast, 70, of Columbiana, died, Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Whispering Pines, Columbiana.

She was born, March 28, 1948, in Chelyan, West Virginia, a daughter of the later Claude and Opal Stephenson Evans.

Rose worked as an accountant with Sears.

She was always known as a kind, generous and caring person whom loved her family and her dogs.

Her husband, Charles Roger Arbogast, whom she married, December 23, 1966, preceded her in death on, August 30, 2007.

Rose is survived by a daughter, Jenny R. (Louis) Ruberto of Lisbon; a son, Paul A. (Adriana) Arbogast of Montrose, Colorado; two granddaughters, Hannah Ruberto and Marina Arbogast; two grandsons, Nicholas Ruberto and Dodge Arbogast; a sister, Delorce Webb of Charlton Heights, West Virginia; two cousins, Patsy (Donald) Hannah of Port St. Lucy, Florida and Bernard (Nancy) Jones of Grand Junction, Colorado; a half-sister Sue Mulker of Greenwood, South Carolina and a brother-in-law, Allen Arbogast of Huntington, West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her aunt and uncle, Emma and Paul Jones, whom raised her as a child.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Preddy Funeral Home, Madison, Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday, April 9 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. in Culpeper National Cemetery.

Local arrangements were handled by Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


