Ronald "Ron" Edward Kizar Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home celebrated by Rev. Zachary Coulter for Ronald “Ron” Edward Kizar, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Sunrise of Poland.

Ron was born in Youngstown on May 16, 1946 to John and Ruth (Guerriero) Kizar.

He graduated in 1964 from Cardinal Mooney High School. He then attended Youngstown State University and earned undergraduate degrees in both math and history.

He served in the United States Army with the 1st Air Cavalry and was deployed overseas to the Vietnam War in 1969-70 where he was the recipient of a bronze star medal for his heroic services.

When he returned home, he attended the Ohio State University where he obtained his Doctor of Optometry degree.

He spent the remainder of his working years at his private optometry practice in New Middletown where he retired in 2014 after serving the community for 40 years.

Ron enjoyed playing tennis and was a member of the Boardman Tennis Center. He liked golfing, putt-putt, skiing, watching movies and reading science fiction. He loved dogs and was a proud father, stating that having children was one of the the best things he did with his life.

In his final years of life, Ron greatly enjoyed spending time with his good friend, Marsha, who continued to care for him during difficult times.

Ron is survived by his brother, John (Linda) Kizar and sister, Betty (William) Sitnick; daughter, Roni-Lyn Kizar and son, Jake Kizar.

Memorial donations can be made to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

