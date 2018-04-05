Ronald "Ron" Edward Kizar Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - April 1, 2018

By: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: Apr 05, 2018 01:43 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 05, 2018 05:43 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home celebrated by Rev. Zachary Coulter for Ronald “Ron” Edward Kizar, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Sunrise of Poland.

Ron was born in Youngstown on May 16, 1946 to John and Ruth (Guerriero) Kizar.

He graduated in 1964 from Cardinal Mooney High School. He then attended Youngstown State University and earned undergraduate degrees in both math and history.

He served in the United States Army with the 1st Air Cavalry and was deployed overseas to the Vietnam War in 1969-70 where he was the recipient of a bronze star medal for his heroic services. 

When he returned home, he attended the Ohio State University where he obtained his Doctor of Optometry degree.

He spent the remainder of his working years at his private optometry practice in New Middletown where he retired in 2014 after serving the community for 40 years.

Ron enjoyed playing tennis and was a member of the Boardman Tennis Center. He liked golfing, putt-putt, skiing, watching movies and reading science fiction. He loved dogs and was a proud father, stating that having children was one of the the best things he did with his life. 

In his final years of life, Ron greatly enjoyed spending time with his good friend, Marsha, who continued to care for him during difficult times. 

Ron is survived by his brother, John (Linda) Kizar and sister, Betty (William) Sitnick; daughter, Roni-Lyn Kizar and son, Jake Kizar.

Memorial donations can be made to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


MyValleyTributes

  • Helen Spanos Obituary

    Farrell, Pennsylvania - April 5, 2018

    Read More »
    Helen Spanos Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Marrie) Gerdy Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Elizabeth M.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Dwight Owen Jennings Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - April 5, 2018

    Read More »
    Dwight Owen Jennings Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Marcel W. "Mark" Arnal Obituary

    Bazetta Township, Ohio - April 5, 2018

    Read More »
    Marcel W.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Joseph G. Soloski Obituary

    Farrell, Pennsylvania - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Joseph G. Soloski Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Donald S. Martig Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Donald S. Martig Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Norman Lowell Johnson Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 5, 2018

    Read More »
    Norman Lowell Johnson Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Chief Randall S. Pugh Obituary

    Mineral Ridge, Ohio - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Chief Randall S. Pugh Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Arthur R. Davis Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - April 5, 2018

    Read More »
    Arthur R. Davis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Anne E. (Marhefky) Roman Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Anne E. (Marhefky) Roman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Anita M. (Wells) Becher Obituary

    New Springfield, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Anita M. (Wells) Becher Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • James E. Reynolds Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    James E. Reynolds Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Lula May Barker Obituary

    McDonald, Ohio - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Lula May Barker Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Gladys Gonzalez Obituary

    Campbell, Ohio - March 28, 2018

    Read More »
    Gladys Gonzalez Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Jane Adele Meloni Obituary

    Johnston, Ohio - April 5, 2018

    Read More »
    Jane Adele Meloni Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Ronald "Ron" Edward Kizar Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Ronald
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Georgene Louise Barella Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Georgene Louise Barella Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Danny Sapp Obituary

    Mecca Township, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Danny Sapp Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories