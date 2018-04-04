Richard Alan Gless Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Richard Alan Gless, age 87, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at his residence.

Richard was born March 23, 1931 in Fowler, Ohio to the late Carl and Caroline (Hartman) Gless.

He was a truck driver for over 40 years with Harshman Industries in Niles until 2005 when he retired. During his career he received the Million Mile Award for safe driving.

He attended Fowler Community Church and was a member of Fowler Volunteer Fire Department for over 33 years.

He is survived by his wife of over 64 years, the former Helen Kirchmar, who he married September 4, 1954; his children, Carolyn (Pete) Prokup, David (Cynthia) Gless, Richard (Carla) Gless and Pamela (Greg) Swesey; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was a foster parent of 18 children.

Services are private and handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.