Raymond Shaw, Sr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services for Mr. Raymond Shaw, Sr., 88, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Avenue. He entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Mr. Shaw was born on December 2, 1929 in Pelham, Georgia, a son of George and Irene Perry Shaw.

He was a graduate of South High School and enlisted into the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in 1951.

Mr. Shaw was employed with the U.S. Postal Service and retired after more than 35 years of work.

He was a faithful member of Price Memorial AME Zion Church, for more than six decades, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, usher, a trustee, member of the kitchen committee and the church choir.

He found joy in spending time with the Boy Scouts and watching the NBA and NFL, specifically, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Louise Jackson Shaw of Youngstown; two sons, Raymond (Rosa) and Kevin Shaw, both of Youngstown; one daughter, Robin Shaw of Atlanta; two brothers, John Shaw of Campbell and Fred Shaw of California; six grandchildren, Carla, Rayven, Raymond III, Tera, DaMaun and DaVon; nine great-grandchildren, Kevontae, Dwayne, TyJuan, Terahja, Eric, Tyrique, Amari, Camiara and Jamiera; as well as a host of other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Shaw; one brother, George Shaw and his stepfather, Vernon Monroe.

Friends may call from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 7 at the church prior to services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

