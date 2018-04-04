Patricia J. (Quinn) Nicholson

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Patricia J. Nicholson, 88, of Sebring, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

She was born in Sebring on June 11, 1929 the daughter of the late Leland Quinn and Blanche (McCave) Yeagley.

Patricia was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling.

She was a member of the Sebring United Methodist Church and worked as a clerk at Gromoll Drug in Sebring for 50 years.



Survivors include her husband, George L. Nicholson whom she married on October 11, 1975 of Sebring; a daughter, Beth (Steve) Myers of Alliance; two grandchildren, Melissa (Brian Hunter) Reichenbach and Matt (Jody Ward) Reichenbach and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Errol (Vicky) Quinn.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Barcus.



Per her request no services will be held.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home (330) 938-2526.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.