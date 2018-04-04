Patricia J. (Quinn) Nicholson

Sebring, Ohio - April 3, 2018

By: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 11:36 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 05:34 PM EDT

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Patricia J. Nicholson, 88, of Sebring, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

She was born in Sebring on June 11, 1929 the daughter of the late Leland Quinn and Blanche (McCave) Yeagley.

Patricia was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling.

She was a member of the Sebring United Methodist Church and worked as a clerk at Gromoll Drug in Sebring for 50 years.

Survivors include her husband, George L. Nicholson whom she married on October 11, 1975 of Sebring; a daughter, Beth (Steve) Myers of Alliance; two grandchildren, Melissa (Brian Hunter) Reichenbach and Matt (Jody Ward) Reichenbach and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Errol (Vicky) Quinn.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Barcus.

Per her request no services will be held.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home (330) 938-2526.

 

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


MyValleyTributes

  • Adam Quentin North Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Adam Quentin North Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Joseph L. "Nuno" DelFratte, Jr. Obituary

    Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    Joseph L.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Tina L. Leckfor Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Tina L. Leckfor Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Cheryl Ann Saunders-Watkins

    Youngstown, Ohio - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Cheryl Ann Saunders-Watkins
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alton Irvin Yutzy Obituary

    ORWELL, Ohio - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    Alton Irvin Yutzy Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alvera Tedescko Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Alvera Tedescko Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alexander "Alex" Jancso, Jr. Obituary

    Brookfield, Ohio - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Alexander
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Bessie J. (Zackaria) Thomas

    Boardman, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Bessie J. (Zackaria) Thomas
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Clinton E. Foster Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Clinton E. Foster Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Rose Arbogast

    Columbiana, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Rose Arbogast
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Mable E. Kimble Byers Obituary

    West Middlesex, Pennsylvania - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Mable E. Kimble Byers Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Joyce E. (Whitcher) Saltsman Obituary

    Damascus, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Joyce E. (Whitcher) Saltsman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Raymond Shaw, Sr. Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Raymond Shaw, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • John C. Manes Obituary

    Mecca, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    John C. Manes Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Richard Alan Gless Obituary

    Fowler, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Richard Alan Gless Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • William "Mac" J. McSkimming Obituary

    Poland, Ohio - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    William
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • John F. Pasquale Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    John F. Pasquale Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Patricia J. (Quinn) Nicholson

    Sebring, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Patricia J. (Quinn) Nicholson
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories