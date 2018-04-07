Orville "Shorty" F. Russell, Sr. Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Orville “Shorty” F. Russell, Sr., of DeLand, Florida, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, was reunited with his beloved Frieda on Thursday, April 5, 2018, while visiting his family in Girard, Ohio, following an unexpected illness. He was 77.

Orville was born in Warren, Ohio, on May 29, 1940, a son of Albert Matthias and Betty Margaret (Jones) Russell.

He worked for WCI Steel, Warren, retiring in 2001 after close to 40 years of dedication to the company.

He was a member of the United Steel Workers Local #1375.

In his spare time, he enjoyed drinking Pepsi, playing bingo, bowling, camping, playing cards and collecting aluminum cans. However, watching professional wrestling was a staple in his life.

Survivors include his children, Orville F. ”Freddie” Russell, Jr., Girard, Patrick A. Russell, Sr. (Tina), DeLand and Elena M. Shearer (Gerald), Youngstown, Ohio; his step-sons, Paul Dean, Jr. and Jason Dean, Sr. (Amanda), all of Warren; his 24 grandchildren; his 12 great-grandchildren, plus two on the way; his siblings, William Roger "Buck" Russell, Las Vegas, Nevada, Mary Margaret Burbiege, DeLand and Evelyn Jane Bennion (Noel), Azusa, California; his former daughter-in-law, Tracy A. Shearer, Girard and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frieda L. (Kolteryahn) Russell, whom he married April 4, 1994, she passed on July 6, 2017; his former wife, Ruth (Burrows) Russell; his daughter, Ruthie Grantz and by his five brothers.

A time of gathering in honor of Shorty will be held on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located on the historic village green at 379 State Route 7 Southeast, Brookfield, Ohio.

His celebration continues with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.

He will be laid to rest next to his bride in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Material contributions can be made to his family care of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.