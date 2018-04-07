Olga "GG" Krupa Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 9, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Matthias Church, with the Reverend John M. Jerek officiating, for Olga “GG” Krupa, 89, of Youngstown, who passed away Wednesday evening, April 4, 2018, at Caprice Health Care Center.

Olga was born July 13, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Mrava) Hudak.

Olga graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1946.

She worked at Youngstown State University, as the night manager at the bookstore, for 23 years, retiring in 1991.

She was a member of St. Matthias Infant Jesus of Prague Guild and also served as a Eucharistic Minister.

Olga was a member of PERI, YSURA and YSU Ladies Retirees. She bowled with the Ladies Variety and also the 500 bowling club. She was a member of the Quilters Club at the church. Her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved baking and cooking.

Her husband, Steven J. Krupa, whom she married September 7, 1946, passed away November 21, 2013.

Olga is survived by her daughter, Joan (Jack) Gocala of Poland; two brothers, Joseph (Margaret) Hudak of Youngstown and Robert Hudak of Boardman; a sister, Agnes (Robert) Caven of Florida; two grandchildren, Dr. Mary Joanna (Jeffrey Schaedle) McIntyre and John (Kristin) Gocala, Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Aiden and Jacqueline McIntyre and Isabelle and Jack Gocala and several nieces and nephews.

Olga was also preceded in death by her son, Steven Krupa and a sister, Mary Bond.

Family and friends may call Sunday, April 8, 2018, from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel and on Monday, April 9, 2018, from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Matthias Church.

Olga’s family would like to thank the Fresenius Dialysis, the physicians from The Kidney Group and Dr. John A. Marakas, for all of the loving care.