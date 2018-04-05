Norman Lowell Johnson Obituary
Warren, Ohio - April 5, 2018
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Norman L. Johnson, 60, passed away Thursday morning, April 5, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Norman was born on July 28, 1957, a son of Charles and Delores Johnson.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked as a dry wall finisher.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Judith Johnson, whom he married on September 10, 2010; his children, Christopher Johnson, Sara Harnage and Jonathan Lupkacic; five grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his mother and one brother.
Services for Norman will be held at a later date and arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.
