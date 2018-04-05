Norman Lowell Johnson Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Norman L. Johnson, 60, passed away Thursday morning, April 5, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Norman was born on July 28, 1957, a son of Charles and Delores Johnson.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked as a dry wall finisher.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Judith Johnson, whom he married on September 10, 2010; his children, Christopher Johnson, Sara Harnage and Jonathan Lupkacic; five grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his mother and one brother.

Services for Norman will be held at a later date and arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.