Mildred E. "Midge" Davidson Obiutuary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Mildred E. "Midge" Davidson, 84, of Ellwood City (Franklin Township), passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, April 4, 2018 at Heritage Valley Beaver.

She was born in Hopewell Township, Beaver County on May 25, 1933 to the late James and Edna Marshall McAnany.

She graduated from Hopewell High School and was an active member of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Ellwood City, where she belonged to the Calvineers and M & M Class and had been an elder as well as a deacon. She also was a greeter for the church, welcoming guests and new members.

She enjoyed golfing and belonged to the Connoquenessing Country Club.

Midge mostly loved her entire family, from her children to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Harold W. "Bud" Davidson, who died August 21, 2009.

She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, H. Bradley (Bettejean) Davidson of Ellwood City, Gerry Davidson of Pittsburgh and J. Randy (Cheryl) Davidson of Dover, Florida. Nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren also survive as well as her brother-in-law, Robert D. Davidson of Monaca and his family.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, at Calvin Presbyterian Church, where a Witness to the Resurrection and Celebration of Midge's life will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, with her pastor, Rev. Sean Brubaker officiating.

A funeral dinner is planned at the church after the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City.

Memorial donations may be made to the Calvin Presbyterian Church Deacon's Fund or Carpenter's Project, 615 Crescent Avenue, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania 16117 or to the Ellwood City Area Public Library, 415 Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania 16117.

You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.turnerfh.com.