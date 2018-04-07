Mildred A. "Millie" McDonough Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Mildred A. “Millie” McDonough, 80, passed away in her sleep, Friday morning, April 6, 2018, at her home.

Millie was born September 16, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Ann Krotky.

She was raised in Campbell, was a 1955 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. McDonough worked for over 20 years at Youngstown State University. She was the secretary at the Jambar and retired from the bursar’s office in 2006.

Millie was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

She enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with friends and playing bingo “religiously.” She was an avid supporter of the Youngstown State University Penguins and of the Ursuline Irish and she enjoyed cheering for Notre Dame. Millie especially loved her “pride and joy,” her great-grandson, Jack.

Millie leaves her loving husband of 56 years, Robert McDonough, whom she married February 19, 1962; her grandson, Charles R. Housteau III and his wife, Amanda, of Boardman; her great-grandson, Jack Charles Housteau; a sister, Mary (Leon) Carrier of Campbell; a brother, Thomas Krotky of Campbell; two sisters-in-law, Jean Krotky of Lisbon and Honey Krotky of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews.

Millie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A daughter, Kelly M. Housteau; Kelly’s husband, Charles R. Housteau, Jr. and three brothers, David, John, and Raymond Krotky, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 12, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509, where a memorial service will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Millie’s family.

