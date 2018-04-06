Michelina (Ciarniello) Pallotta Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to be held Monday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr., officiating, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, for Michelina Pallotta, 99, of Hubbard, who passed away Wednesday evening, April 4, 2018 with her family by her side.

Michelina will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her independence, her hard work ethic and loving personality.

She was born May 8, 1918 in Bagnoli del Trigno, Isernia, Italy, the daughter of Donato and Maria (Ialungo) Ciarniello and came to the United States in 1955 with her husband and two daughters.

Michelina retired after 26 years from Moyer Pants Company and was a member of Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Michelina was a wonderful homemaker and caregiver. Besides cooking and baking, she spent countless hours crocheting doilies, baskets and blankets that she would give to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Michelina put her heart and soul into everything, and she did it all with a smile and grateful heart. She always made ‘ le pupe di Pasqua’ (frosted, baked dough dolls) that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoyed eating. She was a true matriarch for her family and they will all miss her love and concern for their wellbeing. She also loved working in her garden and then canning with her family the many products from her labors to enjoy and share with her family throughout the year.

Her husband, Baldovino Pallotta, whom she married September 1937, passed away March 1983.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her two daughters, Mary (Elio) Massullo, with whom she made her home and Lucy (Giorgio) Moccia, both of Hubbard; seven grandchildren, Dina Angelo, Janet (Terry) Florek, Sandy (Steve) Schubert, Pam (Matthew Murdock) Massullo, Lory (Jeremy) Rising, Lisa (Arturo Santos) Moccia and Mark Moccia and 11 great-grandchildren, John, Zachary, Taylor, Jacob, Joshua, Elizabeth, twins, Sophia and Olivia, Gabriela, Luca and Ana.

Besides her parents and husband, Michelina was preceded in death by a grandson, Perry Massullo; a brother, Pasquale Ciarniello and two sisters, Carolina De’Vita and Ersilia De’Vita.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, April 8 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, (new location).

Entombment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

Although flowers are beautiful, Michelina’s family requests that material contributions may be made in her name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

On behalf of Michelina’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of Hospice House for all the care and compassion shown to them throughout this difficult time.

