Marvin B. Hefner Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Marvin B. Hefner, 83, of Leavittsburg, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

He was born March 29, 1935, in Warren, a son of the late Charles and Eva (Hall) Hefner.

Marvin was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed at Warren Consolidated Industries for 43 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He married the former Jolene Stephens on December 23, 1966. They shared 51 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Marvin was also a member of the power squadron.

Besides his wife, Marvin is survived by a son, Ron Montgomery of Southington; brother, Ronald Hefner of Niles; three grandchildren, Ronald Montgomery of Warren, Erin Dong of Seattle, Washington and Katie Stout of Southington; two great-granddaughters, Madison Montgomery and Ellie Dong.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eva (Hall) Hefner; daughter, Barbara (Perry) Stout and sister, Margaret Masimore.

Calling hours will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 with a service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Dan Ellis will officiate.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Warren, Ohio.

Condolences can be sent to the Hefner family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.