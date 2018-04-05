Marcel W. "Mark" Arnal Obituary

Bazetta Township, Ohio - April 5, 2018

By: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: Apr 05, 2018 05:11 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 05, 2018 07:23 PM EDT

BAZETTA TWP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Marcel (Mark) W. Arnal, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at his home in the presence of his wife, daughter and son.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 5, 1925, a birthday he shared with his youngest granddaughter, Adriana Marie.

He moved to Fowler as a young boy and graduated from Fowler High School in 1944. 

Mr. Arnal built the house in Bazetta Township that he lived in for 61 years until his death and was very active in both his community and his church, St. Robert Bellarmine.

He was employed as a bricklayer (Local 8) for Republic Steel (later LTV) for 42 years.

He was a veteran of the Army Air Corps in World War Two and served in the Pacific Theatre of Operation.

After returning from the war, he served as a charter member of the Fowler Volunteer Fire Department.

Since moving to Cortland he has been a member of the Lions club being recently recognized for his 60 years of membership and served in a number of leadership positions including president and chairman of the Cortland Street Fair Committee. He was also a long-time member of the Cortland Conservation Club and the St. Robert’s chapter of the Knights of Columbus. 

Mr. Arnal was a happy and vibrant contributor to his community and was active in participation right up to the time of his passing. He will be greatly missed by all those that worked with him on community and church activities.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet L. Dray Arnal; a brother, Francis Arnal of Cortland; a daughter, Susan (Stephen) Motika of Cortland; a son, Marcel P. (Donna) Arnal of Bazetta Township; grandchildren, Joshua (Kayce) Arnal, of Marysville, Ohio, Jessica (Robbie) Bell, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Ashley (Aaron) Motika-Roome of Moline, Illinois and Adriana Motika of Akron, Ohio. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Ellie, Emmie and Gage Arnal all of Marysville, Ohio.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Marcel Pierre Arnal and Helen Monroe Arnal; a sister, Mary Arnal Ellway and a brother, James Arnal.

Special thanks to the physicians and staff of Ohio Heart, Inc., Dr. Richard Memo, Dr. Fairnelli-Jones, Deanna and Marlin of the Warren Veterans Administration Clinic and the staff of the Hospice of the Valley.

Family and friends may call on Friday, April 6 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road North East, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Cortland, with Rev. Carl Kish officiating.

Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marcel’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Arnal family.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

