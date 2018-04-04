Mable E. Kimble Byers Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST MIDDLESEX, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Mable E. Kimble Byers of Curwensville, Pennsylvania, formerly of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 31, 2018, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was 90.

Mrs. Byers was born October 11, 1927, in West Middlesex, a daughter of Samuel C. and Cora (Frye) McWirter. She was raised on her family’s farm and graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1945.

Mable worked as a waitress for many years, both locally and after relocating to Florida.

She was of the Presbyterian faith.

Mable enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Janice Rankin, Brookfield and Pamela (Robert) Leuzinger, Port Orange, Florida; a brother, James McWirter, Sharon; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Mable was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Eleanor Stone; two sons, LeRoy and Norman Kimble; a grandson, Edward Kimble; two sisters, Bessie Rowe and Pearl Salem and two brothers, Clair and Scott McWirter.

In keeping with Mable’s wishes, all services will be held privately.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.