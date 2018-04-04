Mable E. Kimble Byers Obituary

West Middlesex, Pennsylvania - March 31, 2018

By: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 03:25 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 03:25 PM EDT

WEST MIDDLESEX, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Mable E. Kimble Byers of Curwensville, Pennsylvania, formerly of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 31, 2018, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was 90.

Mrs. Byers was born October 11, 1927, in West Middlesex, a daughter of Samuel C. and Cora (Frye) McWirter. She was raised on her family’s farm and graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1945.

Mable worked as a waitress for many years, both locally and after relocating to Florida.

She was of the Presbyterian faith.

Mable enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Janice Rankin, Brookfield and Pamela (Robert) Leuzinger, Port Orange, Florida; a brother, James McWirter, Sharon; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Mable was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Eleanor Stone; two sons, LeRoy and Norman Kimble; a grandson, Edward Kimble; two sisters, Bessie Rowe and Pearl Salem and two brothers, Clair and Scott McWirter.

In keeping with Mable’s wishes, all services will be held privately.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


MyValleyTributes

  • Kathleen J. "Kathy Jo" Taylor Obituary

    Sharpsville, Pennsylvania - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    Kathleen J.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Elizabeth "Liz" M. White Obituary

    Windham, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Elizabeth
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Danny Sapp Obituary

    Mecca Township, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Danny Sapp Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Adam Quentin North Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Adam Quentin North Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Joseph L. "Nuno" DelFratte, Jr. Obituary

    Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    Joseph L.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Tina L. Leckfor Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Tina L. Leckfor Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Cheryl Ann Saunders-Watkins

    Youngstown, Ohio - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Cheryl Ann Saunders-Watkins
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alton Irvin Yutzy Obituary

    ORWELL, Ohio - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    Alton Irvin Yutzy Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alvera Tedescko Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Alvera Tedescko Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alexander "Alex" Jancso, Jr. Obituary

    Brookfield, Ohio - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Alexander
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Bessie J. (Zackaria) Thomas

    Boardman, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Bessie J. (Zackaria) Thomas
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Clinton E. Foster Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Clinton E. Foster Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Rose Arbogast

    Columbiana, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Rose Arbogast
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Mable E. Kimble Byers Obituary

    West Middlesex, Pennsylvania - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Mable E. Kimble Byers Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Joyce E. (Whitcher) Saltsman Obituary

    Damascus, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Joyce E. (Whitcher) Saltsman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Raymond Shaw, Sr. Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Raymond Shaw, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • John C. Manes Obituary

    Mecca, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    John C. Manes Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Richard Alan Gless Obituary

    Fowler, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Richard Alan Gless Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories