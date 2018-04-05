Lula May Barker Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Lula May Barker, 79, passed away peacefully at 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown.

She was born in Lawton, Kentucky on July 5, 1938 the daughter of Roy and Eva (Caudill) Brown.

For 25 years she worked as a rubber tank liner installer at the Lordstown Rubber Company retiring in 1987.

She was a member of the Top Ten Ladies Club and the group of women were together for over 50 years.

Lula May loved the holiday and birthday family gatherings and cherished the activities with her children, grandchildren.

Lula May is survived by children, John (Carol) Holbrook of Warren, Ronald Barker of McDonald, Freda (David) Phillips of Vienna, Judy (Mike) Vadas of McDonald, Jackie (Kim) Barker, Karen (John) Wilhelm and Eddie (Kitty) Barker, Jr., all of West Virginia. Eight grandchildren, Adam Holbrook, Mary Beth Rhodes, Jason Wilhelm, Ian Frantz, Chelsea Barker, Aaron Frantz, Nikki Barker and Brett Barker; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice "Jane" Fultz, Carlen (Dave) Macsko both of Niles and many nieces and nephews who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Paris Holbrook and second husband, Everett Lee Barker, Sr. whom she married July 8, 1972 and whom died April 13, 2011; a son, Timothy D. Holbrook who died unexpectedly August 9, 1995; grandson, Jack "Pete" Barker and brother, Burel Brown.

Calling hours will be Sunday, April 8, 2018 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Monday, April 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Starkey Gilliam will officiate.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

