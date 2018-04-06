Lolita Marie Dillie Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Lolita Marie Dillie, age 92, of Paris Township, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the Windsor House of Champion.

She was born on August 11, 1925 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl D. Crooks and Mary M. (Coy) Crooks.

Lolita married the love of her life, Robert H. Dillie, on June 5, 1948 and they have enjoyed 69 years of marriage together.

She was a member of the Newton Falls United Methodist Church for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Ramona Berger, Juanita Bucklew and Rosita White and two brothers, Lyndon Crooks and Richard Crooks.

She is survived by her husband, Robert H. Dillie of Paris Township; her daughters, Patricia (Roger) Kimm of Vancouver, Washington, Ila (Tom) Mix of Deerfield, Sandra Dillie of Warren and Roxanne (Steven) Sortino of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her son, Charles Dillie of Warren; her sister, Dolores (Gerald) Andexler of Streetsboro; her brother, Wannie Crooks of Ravenna; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Lanzer officiating.

Lolita will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.comhttp://www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

