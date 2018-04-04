Lita E. Bartolome Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Lita E. Bartolome, 75, of Howland, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 30, 2018 at home.

She was born January 31, 1943 in Rosario, Philippines, the daughter of Iluminada Estabillo and moved to the United States in 1982.

Lita worked for the State of California in the Department of Transportation for many years.

Fond memories of Lita live on with her three sons, Arnold (Michelle) of Howland, Arthur (Jenette) of Germany and Aaron (Hazel) Ascano of California; six grandchildren, Joshua, Sean, Alyssa, Gabriella, Noah and Ian Ascano and many friends across the country and abroad.

Her parents precede her in death.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

Services are private.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.