Judith Ann Yauger Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Judith Ann Yauger, 70, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 22, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Hugh M. and Ann (Precope) Silvey.

On April 7, 1978, she married Harry E. Yauger, Sr. They enjoyed 34 years of marriage until his passing in 2012.

Judith graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and went on to own and operate a cleaning business for 20 years.

She enjoyed reading, word searches, coloring books and watching the Lifetime and Hallmark channels on TV.

Loving memories of Judith will be carried on by her daughters, AnnMarie Hamrick of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, KerryMarie (Bill) Tedesco of New Middletown, Ohio, TommiMarie (John) Frech and Marie A. Yauger both of Warren, Ohio. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Taylor and Ricky Hamrick, Jr., Joshua Jobe, Jr., Reagan and Morgan Tedesco and Aubrielle Frech.



Besides her husband, Judith was preceded in death by her parents.



A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Family and friends may call from 12 Noon - 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday, April 14 at the funeral home.



Family and friends may send condolences by visiting carlwhall.com.

