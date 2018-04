Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAMASCUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Joyce Saltsman of Damascus, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

Joyce was born October 23, 1939.

A public viewing will be held Tuesday, April 10, 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Damascus Friends Church

28857 Walnut Street.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 10 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.