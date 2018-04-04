Joseph L. "Nuno" DelFratte, Jr. Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PYMATUNING TWP, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Joseph L. "Nuno" DelFratte, Jr., of Winter Haven, Florida, formerly of South Pymatuning Township, was welcomed into Heaven at 2:32 p.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018 following a valiant ongoing battle against coronary and diabetic complications. He was 84.

Joseph was born on June 2, 1933, the youngest child of Guiseppe and Sylvia (DeAngelis) DelFratte, living the majority of his life in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He attended Sharpsville Schools and was a lifelong member of St. Bartholomew's Church.

He joined the U.S. Army, serving stateside during the Korean conflict.

Upon returning home, he was employed by Shenango Incorporated, as a pattern maker and eventually a foreman, retiring in 1992.

He married the former, Erla Ann Jennings, on September 15, 1956. She passed away on September 23, 2013.

A master carpenter and woodworker, Joe designed and built his family's home. His passions included endless hours of yardwork or creating countless projects in his pristine basement woodshop. For many years, he enjoyed the campground life and family vacations. Mass on Sunday, car rides followed by an ice cream treat or family picnics were important parts of his family dynamic.

After his retirement, he became an avid "mall-walker", enjoyed casino bus trips and was a member of the original Samaritans’ team for St. Bart's.

Joseph is survived by his daughters, Becky (Jim) Wolf, Winter Haven, Florida and Jeanne (Bill) Patterson, Greenville, Pennsylvania and his beloved grandchildren, Candace Vernille of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Zach Wolf of Detroit, Michigan, Kevin Wolf of Winter Haven, Florida and Sylvia Patterson, Greenville, Pennsylvania. He also leaves his brother, James DelFratte of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, August, Albert, Antoinette (Dalbo), Mary (Peto), Guy, Rocco and his twin, Lena (Lisi) and an infant brother, Gaetano as well as a son-in-law, James P. Vernille.

Our family extends many thanks to Juniper Village, Sharon, Pennsylvania and Brookdale Winter Haven, Florida for taking the best care of Joe when he became a resident of their assisted living communities.

Friends may call Friday, April 6 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 7 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Batholomew's Roman Catholic Church, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania with Father Matthew J. Strickenberger, officiating. Friends are welcome to meet at church.

Internment will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Bartholomew Parish Preservation Fund, the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.