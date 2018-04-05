Joseph G. Soloski Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FARRELL, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Joseph G. Soloski, age 74, of Farrell Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in UPMC Horizon Hospital in Farrell Pennsylvania.

Born February 16, 1944 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Sydlowski Soloski.

He married the former Judith Ann Toten on February 12, 1971, she survives at home.

Joe attended school in Farrell and then worked for over 30 years for Sharon Steel as a Pickler before retiring in 1991.

Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling but most of all spending time with his family, especially his two granddaughters who he adored.

He was a member of the Church of Notre Dame.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Michael and his wife, Amy Soloski of Farrell, Pennsylvania; two granddaughters, Danielle and Isabella and two sisters, Joan Dillon of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Thelma Livi of Niles, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Frances Patrizi.

The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Park Bateson for the excellent care of Joseph during his illness.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A blessing service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Very Rev. Fr. Richard Allen officiating.

Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage PA 16148

Condolences to the family may be made by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

