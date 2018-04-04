John C. Manes Obituary

Mecca, Ohio - April 3, 2018

By: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 01:33 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 05:32 PM EDT

MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - John C. Manes, 75, of Mecca, Ohio passed away Monday, April 3, 2018, at his home from leukemia.

He was born June 16, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Henry and Gladys (Hitchcock) Manes. 

On June 16, 1962, John married the former Karen Bowser. They have enjoyed 55 years of marriage.

He was a graduate of Maplewood High School and retired from Packard Electric after 30+ years of service.

John enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing. He also loved gardening and spending time with his grandkids. 

John's passing leaves a void in our hearts. 

Loving memories of John will be cherished by his loving wife, Karen Manes of Mecca, Ohio; children, Mark (Gena) Manes of Mecca, Ohio, Linda (Thomas) Dingman of Claridon, Ohio, Janet Eden of Mecca, Ohio and Tammy (Gary) Kiselka of Mecca, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Thompson of Kinsman, Ohio and sister-in-law, Patty Manes. 

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his two brothers, Harlan and Henry Manes and five sisters, Jane Michalski, Mildred Villers, Patty Varner, Leslie Agardi and Nellie Liddle.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Elkin will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m., until service time, on Friday, April 6 at the funeral home.

John will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greene Township, Ohio.

Arrangements for John have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Family and friends may send condolences by visiting carlwhall.comhttp://carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


MyValleyTributes

  • Elizabeth "Liz" M. White Obituary

    Windham, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Elizabeth
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Danny Sapp Obituary

    Mecca Township, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Danny Sapp Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Adam Quentin North Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Adam Quentin North Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Joseph L. "Nuno" DelFratte, Jr. Obituary

    Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    Joseph L.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Tina L. Leckfor Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Tina L. Leckfor Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Cheryl Ann Saunders-Watkins

    Youngstown, Ohio - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Cheryl Ann Saunders-Watkins
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alton Irvin Yutzy Obituary

    ORWELL, Ohio - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    Alton Irvin Yutzy Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alvera Tedescko Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Alvera Tedescko Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alexander "Alex" Jancso, Jr. Obituary

    Brookfield, Ohio - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Alexander
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Bessie J. (Zackaria) Thomas

    Boardman, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Bessie J. (Zackaria) Thomas
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Clinton E. Foster Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Clinton E. Foster Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Rose Arbogast

    Columbiana, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Rose Arbogast
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Mable E. Kimble Byers Obituary

    West Middlesex, Pennsylvania - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Mable E. Kimble Byers Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Joyce E. (Whitcher) Saltsman Obituary

    Damascus, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Joyce E. (Whitcher) Saltsman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Raymond Shaw, Sr. Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Raymond Shaw, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • John C. Manes Obituary

    Mecca, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    John C. Manes Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Richard Alan Gless Obituary

    Fowler, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Richard Alan Gless Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • William "Mac" J. McSkimming Obituary

    Poland, Ohio - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    William
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories