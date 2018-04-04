John C. Manes Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - John C. Manes, 75, of Mecca, Ohio passed away Monday, April 3, 2018, at his home from leukemia.

He was born June 16, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Henry and Gladys (Hitchcock) Manes.



On June 16, 1962, John married the former Karen Bowser. They have enjoyed 55 years of marriage.



He was a graduate of Maplewood High School and retired from Packard Electric after 30+ years of service.

John enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing. He also loved gardening and spending time with his grandkids.



John's passing leaves a void in our hearts.



Loving memories of John will be cherished by his loving wife, Karen Manes of Mecca, Ohio; children, Mark (Gena) Manes of Mecca, Ohio, Linda (Thomas) Dingman of Claridon, Ohio, Janet Eden of Mecca, Ohio and Tammy (Gary) Kiselka of Mecca, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Thompson of Kinsman, Ohio and sister-in-law, Patty Manes.



Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his two brothers, Harlan and Henry Manes and five sisters, Jane Michalski, Mildred Villers, Patty Varner, Leslie Agardi and Nellie Liddle.



Services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Elkin will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m., until service time, on Friday, April 6 at the funeral home.



John will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greene Township, Ohio.



Arrangements for John have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Family and friends may send condolences by visiting carlwhall.comhttp://carlwhall.com.

