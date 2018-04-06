Janet Sue Reed Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Janet Sue (Sarchet) Reed, 82, passed away peacefully Friday, April 6, 2018 at Community Skilled Health Care Centre in Warren.

She was born at home in Farrell, Pennsylvania, on February 25, 1936 to Charles Edwin Sarchet and Mildred (Milly) (Persons) Sarchet.

Janet graduated from Salem High School, Salem, Ohio in 1954 and married Richard Francis Reed on October 22, 1954.

Janet worked for the Warren City School District for 27 years in food services at every school in the district, all of which are now gone…and now so is she. (This statement was added by her request.)

Janet is survived by her loving husband, Richard, of 63-plus years; her devoted daughter, Marcy Reed Sywyk and her son-in-law, Nickolas Sywyk; her son, Mark (Stephanie) Reed; three grandchildren, Devin Reed (April) McMurphy, Chase Reed and Catrina Reed and one great-granddaughter, Zoe Kate McMurphy.

Preceding her in death is her father, Charles; her mother, Mildred; her brothers, Richard and James Sarchet and a great-granddaughter, Aime Lynn Reed.

Janet was a very classy, loving lady in every respect who cared deeply for her family and friends. She was immensely talented from cooking, decorating and after retiring, she started oil painting in which many will remember her beautiful pieces. She was quiet and reserved but could show her red-headed temper and joke with the best.

She and her husband, Richard, enjoyed antiquing and spending many summers at Geneva-on-the-Lake.

The family would like to thank their Cortview Village friends and neighbors for their concern and support; Dr. Bahaa Awadalla and his wonderful staff who loved and cared for her for many years and to Janet’s Goddaughter, Sandy Polanski for her love and support; as well as the Sawayda family.

There will be no viewing or services.

If you wish, please contribute to the Scleroderma Foundation.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.